Happy Onam 2025: Wishes, Messages, and Status to Share with Loved Ones on Atham

Onam, Kerala’s grand harvest festival, began on August 26, 2025, marking the start of 10 days of cultural richness and celebration. The festivities commence with Atham Day and continue till September 5, honouring the return of the beloved King Mahabali.

Families across Kerala and beyond are decorating homes with vibrant Pookalams, preparing the lavish vegetarian Onam Sadya, and celebrating with songs, dances, and community gatherings. Alongside traditional festivities, people are spreading joy by exchanging heartfelt wishes and greetings online.

Happy Onam 2025 Wishes for Family

“Dear family, let us make this Onam a festival of love, unity, and togetherness.”

“Happy Onam 2025! May our bond shine as bright as the festival lights.”

“Wishing health, prosperity, and happiness to my loving family this Onam.”

“May King Mahabali bless our home with joy, peace, and good fortune.”

“Let us welcome Onam with gratitude, laughter, and cherished memories.”

Greetings and Messages for Loved Ones

“May the blessings of King Mahabali bring success and happiness to your life.”

“This Onam, may your home be filled with the fragrance of flowers, the sweetness of payasam, and the warmth of love.”

“Happy Onam! May this festival bring eternal bliss, harmony, and prosperity to your family.”

“Celebrate abundance, share love, and enjoy cherished times with loved ones this Onam.”

Onam Wishes in Malayalam

“Ee puthiya Onam samruddhiyum aarogyavum niranja oru varsham aakattayennu prarthikkunnu.”

“Onashamsakal! Namude jeevithamum oru pookalam pole sundaram aakatte.”

“Onathinte aanandam ningalude kudumbathil santhosham, samruddhi, shanthiyum praveshikkatte.”

“King Mahabaliyude aashirvatham ellavarkkum kittatte. Onashamsakal 2025!”

Inspirational Onam Messages and Quotes

“Onam is proof that celebrations can be simple in spirit yet grand in joy.”

“True happiness lies in the smiles shared across the Sadya table.”

“The Pookalam reminds us that beauty comes alive when different colours unite.”

“Onam is Kerala’s timeless message of generosity, unity, and joy.”

WhatsApp and Facebook Status Ideas for Onam 2025

“Onashamsakal! Wishing good health, prosperity, and boundless joy this festive season.”

“May your life be as colourful as a Pookalam and as sweet as Payasam. Happy Onam 2025!”

“Onam is not just a festival, it’s the spirit of togetherness. Stay blessed.”

“Let’s greet King Mahabali with love, smiles, and a grand Onasadya!”

A Festival of Togetherness

Onam is more than a harvest celebration—it is a reminder of unity, love, and shared happiness. As Malayalis across the globe celebrate Atham and the days ahead, wishes exchanged both in person and online strengthen the festival’s true spirit—togetherness.