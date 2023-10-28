Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Messages, Photos and Quotes to Share; PM Modi Extends Greetings

Valmiki Jayanti is a commemoration of the revered ancient poet Valmiki, recognized as the author of the epic Ramayana, comprising 24,000 verses (shlokas) and 7 cantos. Valmiki, often known as Adi Kavi, the first poet of Sanskrit literature, composed numerous shlokas in Sanskrit. This day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, which is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day of Ashwin, a month of the Hindu calendar, often known as Panchanga.

देशवासियों को वाल्मीकि जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। सामाजिक समानता और सद्भावना से जुड़े उनके अनमोल विचार आज भी भारतीय समाज को सिंचित कर रहे हैं। मानवता के अपने संदेशों के माध्यम से वे युगों-युगों तक हमारी सभ्यता और संस्कृति की अमूल्य धरोहर बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/wls3yN8ZfJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes on this auspicious occasion. “My best wishes to the compatriots of Valmiki Jayanti. His precious thoughts related to social equality and goodwill still irrigate the Indian society. Through its messages of humanity, it will remain a priceless heritage of our civilization and culture for centuries,” he posted in Hindi on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Prime Minister Modi also shared a picture of him paying tribute to Maharishi Valmiki.



Here are 20 wishes, quotes, and messages to share on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti:

VALMIKI JAYANTI 2023 WISHES

• Happy Valmiki Jayanti! May the blessings of Maharishi Valmiki guide you on the path of Dharma and righteousness.

• Wishing you a joyful and auspicious Valmiki Jayanti. May you be filled with the light of wisdom and compassion.

• On this Valmiki Jayanti, let us remember the teachings of the great sage and strive to live a life of virtue and honour.

• May the divine blessings of Lord Rama and Maharishi Valmiki be with you on Valmiki Jayanti and always.

• Wishing you peace, joy, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

VALMIKI JAYANTI QUOTES

• “The path of righteousness is often difficult, but it is the only path worth treading.” – Maharishi Valmiki

• “In the Ramayana, we find not just a story, but a guide for living a life of virtue and honor.” – Maharishi Valmiki

• “The true essence of life is in discovering the divinity within ourselves.” – Maharishi Valmiki

• “May the wisdom of Maharishi Valmiki and the love of Lord Rama fill your heart with light.” – Maharishi Valmiki

• “Valmiki Jayanti reminds us that our journey is not just about living, but about living with purpose and devotion.” – Maharishi Valmiki

VALMIKI JAYANTI MESSAGES

• On this Valmiki Jayanti, let us remember the great sage and his timeless teachings. May his wisdom inspire us to be better human beings and to live our lives with purpose and compassion.

• Let us celebrate the birth of Maharishi Valmiki by reading and reflecting on the Ramayana. This epic poem is a treasure trove of wisdom and guidance for living a righteous and fulfilling life.

• May the divine blessings of Lord Rama and Maharishi Valmiki be with you on Valmiki Jayanti and always. Have a peaceful and joyous day.

• Wishing you a happy and auspicious Valmiki Jayanti. May you be filled with the light of knowledge, the strength of wisdom, and the warmth of compassion.

• May the wisdom of Maharishi Valmiki guide you in making virtuous choices, and may his teachings continue to illuminate your life’s path.

VALMIKI JAYANTI 2023 SIGNIFICANCE

• Legend has it that Valmiki came across Lord Rama, who was exiled in the forest after being banished from his kingdom. It is also said that Maharishi Valmiki provided shelter to Goddess Sita when she was banished by Lord Rama. Valmiki is said to have imparted the teachings of Ramayana to Lord Rama's sons, Lava and Kusha.

• The Arulmigu Sri Valmiki temple, situated in the Thiruvanmiyur area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is the most famous shrine dedicated to this saint in the entire country. It is believed that the saint sought solace in this temple after composing the Ramayana.

• On Valmiki Jayanti, devotees of Saint Valmiki visit his temples across the country. In his honour, they recite shlokas of the Ramayana and present offerings of fruits and flowers.