Happy World Teachers' Day 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, messages to share with your favourite teachers

Happy World Teachers' Day 2023: World Teachers' Day falls annually on October 5. The day honors the role teachers play in shaping and transforming our lives. After our parents, our teachers are often the first point of contact on our path to becoming adults who contribute positively to society. This day aims to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO-UNESCO Recommendation on the Status of Teachers, establishing benchmarks with respect to the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment and teaching and learning conditions. While India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the world celebrates Teachers' Day a month later.



If you and your loved ones are celebrating your favorite teachers on the special occasion of World Teachers' Day, we have curated wishes, images, quotes, messages and greetings for you to share with them.

History and Significance of World Teachers' Day

The UNESCO recommendation emphasized the rights and responsibilities of teachers in education, employment and recruitment. Since its adoption, the recommendation is considered an important set of instructions to promote the status of teachers in society and thus promote quality education.

Theme of World Teachers' Day 2023

According to UNESCO, the 2023 World Teachers' Day celebrations will revolve around the theme: “The teachers we need for the education we want: the global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.”

World Teachers Day 2023 Quotes

If a country wants to be free of corruption and become a nation of beautiful minds, I firmly believe that there are three key members of society who can make a difference. They are the father, mother and teacher: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Let's remember: a book, a pen, a child and a teacher can change the world – Malala Yousafzai.

I have always felt that the true textbook for the student is his teacher: Mahatma Gandhi.

It is the supreme art of the master to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge – Albert Einstein.

Teachers can change lives with the right combination of chalk and challenge: Joyce Meyer.

How to celebrate World Teachers' Day 2023?

1. Thank your teachers Take a moment to express your gratitude to your current or former teachers. Write a heartfelt letter, send a thank you card, or simply say "thank you" in person or via message.

2. Host an event Host a special event at your school, college, or workplace to honor teachers. This could include a ceremony, seminar, or fun activity that students and colleagues can participate in.

3. Decorate classrooms or common areas Decorate classrooms or common areas with banners, balloons, and posters that pay tribute to teachers. Create a warm and welcoming atmosphere in your honor.

4. Share Stories and Memories Invite students, alumni, or colleagues to share their favorite memories or stories about teachers who have had a significant impact on their lives.

5. Thank You Gifts Consider giving small tokens of appreciation, such as flowers, chocolates, or personalized gifts, to your teachers or mentors.

6. Support educational causes Donate to educational charities or causes that help provide resources to schools and teachers in need.

7. Professional development Encourage teachers to participate in workshops, training sessions or conferences to improve their professional development and skills.

8. Volunteer in Education Offer your time and expertise to local schools or educational programs. You can volunteer as a guest speaker, tutor or mentor.

9. Social Media Appreciation Use social media to share your appreciation for teachers. Create posts, videos or graphics with the hashtag #WorldTeachersDay to raise awareness and recognition.

10. Advocate for education Use this day to advocate for better educational policies and resources. Join or support organizations working to improve the education system.

11. Reflect and learn Take time to reflect on the role of teachers in society and the importance of education. Learn about educational issues and challenges.