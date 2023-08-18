Hariyali Teej 2023: The Do’s And Don’ts Of Fasting On This Auspicious Day

Hariyali Teej is an auspicious festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. This year it will be held at Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan on August 19. According to Hindu scriptures, Hariyali Teej Fast honours the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, married women worship Goddess Parvati and fast for their husbands. Single women also look fast, hoping to find a good husband. Hariyali Teej is usually nirjala (no water) fast. Women observe the fast without eating or drinking water for 24 hours. The women wear traditional red or green attire, adorn their hands with mehendi and offer prayers for the long life of their husbands. While observing the fast, be sure to follow certain rules. Ayodhya astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram shares what devotees should follow while fasting. Let’s take a look at them.

On this auspicious day, be sure to pay special attention to cleanliness. Try to avoid anger. Keep any feelings of jealousy out of your mind.

Wear ethnic clothing like sarees or salwar suits. The colour green is considered a symbol of longevity, good health, and marital happiness, while the colour red signifies strength, love, and dedication.

Any fast is considered complete only when it is done with total dedication and devotion. Don’t let any negative emotions overwhelm you.

While observing the Hariyali Teej fast, keep calm and worship, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Avoid getting angry and talk to everyone with love.

According to religious belief, on Hariyali Teej, the women will observe the fast. This means that on this day, one should avoid eating or drinking anything. Pregnant or sick women can consume fruits and water. It also depends on the rituals that are practised in each family.

Those who observe the fast on Hariyali Teej should stay awake during the day. The mind should be fully devoted to worship, and one should only chant prayers of Goddess Parvati and Bholenath.

During the puja ritual, puris, laddoos, halwa and fresh fruits are offered to the God and Goddess and then distributed as prasad.

The term Hariyali in Hariyali Teej means nature. It implies that Goddess Parvati is a manifestation of Mother Nature. It is important to ensure that nature or the environment is not harmed. Do not throw trash or bid materials on roads or bodies of water.