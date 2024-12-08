Harley’s India Sets Guinness World Record with 2254 kg Russian Medovik Honey Cake

Hyderabad: Harley’s India, Fine Baking has set a remarkable milestone by achieving a Guinness World Record for crafting the create the world’s largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake. The grand Program took place at the Maaya Convention Centre, Kondapur Hyderabad, drawing participation from over 500 bakers, chefs, and support staff, who joined hands to create this culinary masterpiece.

They crafted the world’s largest Russian Medovik Honey Cake, weighing 2,254 kg and measuring 7 feet by 70 feet, breaking the earlier record of Spinneys Dubai by an astounding 10 times. The attempt was a resounding success, marked by meticulous planning.

The Guinness India official recognition from the Guinness World Records team. Rishi Nath, Adjudicator, Nikhil Shukla In a ceremonial moment, handed over the Guinness World Record certificate to Mr Suresh Naik amidst cheers from the crowd.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suresh Naik expressed gratitude to the entire Harley’s team, the participants, and the enthusiastic audience. He stated, this achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and creativity of everyone involved. Russian Medovik Honey Cake is not just a dessert but a symbol of teamwork and innovation.”

The record-setting 2,254 kg Russian Medovik Honey Cake will be remembered as a testament to Harley’s commitment to setting new standards in the baking industry. The company plans to continue innovating and inspiring through similar groundbreaking initiatives in the future. this is more than a record, said Suresh Naik, CEO of Harley’s India.