Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin 7th Clinic Launched at KPHB

Hyderabad: Chennai-based Advanced gro hair and glo skin 7th clinic opened at Road no:1, Kukatpally housing board colony, Kukatpally. The clinic was inaugurated by Managing Director of Advanced Grohair Clinic - Saran Vel J and Vijetha Super Markets Pvt Ltd M.D. M.Jagan mohan Rao in presence of the franchise partner Ragini. Addressing a gathering after the Inaugural Jagan mohan, said that skin and hair clinic play an important role in lending that glamorous touch to every one life style.

Advanced Grohair offers some premium aesthetic treatments like micro blading, lip micropigmentation, eyelash lift & extensions, LASER therapies and much more with avant grade techniques that make them achieve astonishing results, said Founder and Managing Director of Advanced Grohair Clinic, Saran Vel.

Franchise Partner Ragini said that, Clinic offers a complete US-FDA approved and Advanced solution for hair loss and regrowth with both clinical as well as non-clinical treatments like Percutaneous FUE Hair Transplant, PRP Pro+, LASER Hair Therapy, Advanced Grohair Cosmetic System and much more. Further she said that clinic offering Free hair and Skin Consultation till June 1st week.



