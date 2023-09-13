Air Purifiers for Health and Happiness

New Delhi: Consider giving your beloved grandparents a gift of clean air, especially as we move close to winter pollution season. Dyson's easy-to-use air purifiers require minimal maintenance, making them a hassle-free addition to their daily lives. With advanced features like HEPA filtration and air quality sensors, they get the ultimate indoor air quality control.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde

With rising AQI, clean and purified air is more important now than ever. Gift your grandparents the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde for a clean and healthy home environment this season.

Tirelessly improving and constantly iterating, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sense, capture and project. It automatically detects, airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real time.

There are a number of indoor pollution sources, which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2 and formaldehyde into the air. This latest purification machine removes 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and is also engineered with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultrafine dust and allergens, even destroying potentially dangerous VOCs including formaldehyde.

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Formaldehyde is available at Stores as well as on Dyson.in for Rs.49,900