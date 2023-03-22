All about influenza virus

There is an increase in flu cases since one and half month. Last year H1N1 cases detected, due to virus mutation H3N2 influenza are severe cough, cold, nasal block, fever, body aches, all symptoms are reduced but if cough persisting, then consult a doctor. Influenza viruses travel through the air in droplets, when someone with the infection coughs, sneezes or talks. You can inhale the droplets directly. Or you can pick up the gems from an object such as telephone or computer keyboard – and then transfer them to your eyes, nose or mouth.





People with the virus are likely contagious from about a day before symptoms appear until about four days after they start. Children and people with weakened immune system may contagious for slightly longer time. Influenza viruses are constantly changing with new strains appearing regularly if you've had influenza in the past; your body has already made antibodies to fight that specific strain of the virus. If future influenza viruses are similar to those you have encountered before either by having the disease or by getting vaccinated those anti bodies may prevent infection or lessen its severity but antibody levels may decline overtime.





H3N2 is a subtype of influenza A virus:

• Influenza viruses that normally circulate in pigs are called "variant" viruses when they are found in people.

• Infections with H3N2v have mostly been associated with prolonged exposure to pigs.

Transmission:

• Influenza viruses mostly get into people's bodies through contact with infected pigs.

• When infected pigs cough or sneeze, they release droplets containing H3N2 Virus.

• These droplets containing H3N2 Virus are inhaled by healthy human and get infected.

• This virus may enter body through openings in outer body like mouth, Nose, eyes, or ears.

• A person can also get infected with this virus by coming into contact with an already H3N2 infected person.





Common signs:

• Headache, Fatigue, Body aches, Chills, Cough, Sore throat and High fever.

Severe symptoms:

• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

• Severe or persistent vomiting

• Dehydration

• Low blood pressure

• High rate of breathing.

• Bluish lips or face.

• Seizures or convulsions

• Confusion or disorientation

• High fever that persists for more than three days.

Symptoms range from mild, moderate & severe:

• Home isolation and symptomatic treatment enough for mild (CAT A) Patients

• For moderate patients (CAT B) home isolation and antiviral medication like oseltamivir

• For severe patients (CAT C) immediate hospitalization

• Medical management

testing required

• For mild to moderate patients no testing required

Prevention:

• People can wear mask when going in crowded places or public places

• Sanitize your hands

• Take healthy food

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Stay home when you are sick

• Cover your mouth and nose

• Clean your hands

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

• Practice other good health habits

• Flu shots every year who are high risk group

(The doctor is an MBBS, MD Pulmonologist (OSMANIA),Deetya Chest Clinic, Old Alwal,Secunderabad)