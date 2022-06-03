Gas leak at SEZ Atchutapuram leaves many workers sick

Anakapalle: As many as 178 employees working at Brandix Apparel India at Atchutapuram in Anakapalle district developed dizziness followed by vomiting and eye inflammation as ammonia leaked from the adjacent drug company at Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on Friday. Many of them were seen running out of the workplace vomiting, coughing and cupping their heads. At the time of reporting, the condition of 10 persons was said to be critical, while four women are getting treated at SEZ Hospital. The gas leak occurred at Porus Laboratories, a veterinary drugs company, causing discomfort to the women working at Seeds Apparel Unit of Brandix Apparel India.

Inhaling the gas, the women working at the unit, located next to Porus, complained of headache, dizziness, burning sensation in the eyes and nausea. They were shifted to hospitals in Atchutapuram and NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalle and KGH in Visakhapatnam.



Following which, all the 1,800 employees were evacuated and screened. Work at Brandix came to a halt as the affected employees suffered for over five hours. The rest of the personnel were sent home.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the condition of the affected employees and directed the officials to provide the best treatment to them. Further, the CM ordered a probe into the incident.

Visiting the spot, Anakapalle District Collector P Ravi Subhash and SP Gowthami Sali took stock of the situation. The source of the gas leak is yet to be identified. The forensic teams stepped into action. The police launched an investigation. Preliminary investigation indicated a high exothermic reaction in an uncontrolled temperature behind the leak and the wind direction was towards the Seeds unit.

Visiting the incident spot, Deputy Chief Minister B Muthyala Naidu said, "The hospital staff has been instructed to give quality treatment to the victims. In case of any emergency, private hospitals in Vizag have also been alerted to treat the victims."