BP drugs may improve Corona survival rates, says study

London: Medication for high blood pressure may improve Covid-19 survival rates, and reduce the severity of novel coronavirus infection, particularly in patients with hypertension, according to a study. Researchers from the University of East Anglia in the UK studied 28,000 patients taking antihypertensives -- a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension or high blood pressure.

The study, published in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports, found that the risk of severe Covid-19 illness and death was reduced for patients with high blood pressure who were taking Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB).

"We know that patients with cardiovascular diseases are at particular risk of severe Covid-19 infection," said lead researcher Vassilios Vassiliou, from UEA's Norwich Medical School.

"But at the start of the pandemic, there was concern that specific medications for high blood pressure could be linked with worse outcomes for COVID-19 patients," Vassiliou said.

The researchers, including those from Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, analysed what the impact of these medications is for people with COVID-19.

They studied the outcomes for patients taking antihypertensives, looking particularly at what is called 'critical' outcomes such as being admitted to intensive care or being put on a ventilator, and death.

Meanwhile, the UK government has announced that tougher measures targeting the most serious breaches of social distancing restrictions will come into effect on Friday ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

In a statement , the Home Office said that those facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a 10,000-pounds ($13,087) fine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fines of 100 pounds will continue to be issued to those who participate in illegal gatherings and those who have already received a fine will see the amount of doubled on each offence, up to a maximum of 3,200 pounds, said the statement.