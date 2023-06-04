Cancer Survivor's Day: How Can I become a cancer survivor

Becoming a survivor when facing cancer can be a challenging journey, but there are steps you can take to increase your chances of overcoming the disease. Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, MD, DNB, director, Apollo Cancer Centre shares few general suggestions:

Seek medical expertise: From Tumor Board! Meet a group of doctors which involves all the three modalities of treatment Surgery, Radiation and Medical Oncology, called “Tumor Board”. This will avoid individual speciality bias. You will get a proper scientific opinion on your course of treatment for your specific type and stage of cancer.

Understand fully the plan of treatment: Understand fully the plan of treatment advised by your doctor. Follow it strictly to the end of the treatment protocol. Do not ever stop the treatment midway because of side effects of the treatment. Do not stop the treatment even if the entire cancer disappears! Because sometimes the treatment is continued to prevent recurrence.

Build a support network: Reach out to family, friends, and support groups. Surrounding yourself with a caring and understanding community can provide emotional support during your treatment and recovery.

Stay informed: Educate yourself about your cancer type, treatment options, and potential side effects. Understanding what you're facing can help you make informed decisions and cope better with the challenges.

Prioritise self-care: Focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating well-balanced meals, exercising regularly (as appropriate for your condition), getting enough rest, and managing stress. It's essential to take care of your physical and mental well-being.

Maintain open communication: Regularly communicate with your healthcare team, asking questions and expressing any concerns or symptoms you may experience during treatment. They can provide guidance and adjust your treatment plan if needed.

Remember that everyone's cancer journey is unique, and it's important to work closely with your medical team for personalized guidance.