Dengue Positivity Varies Sharply Across Indian States, Finds PharmEasy Analysis

Dengue continues to pose a major seasonal health challenge in India, according to PharmEasy’s new report, “Dengue: The Silent Threat of the Monsoon Season”, based on an analysis of more than 1.2 lakh diagnostic tests. The tests were conducted across India between April 2022 and December 2024

The findings reveal a change in testing patterns, with people seeking dengue tests as early as May this year, compared to June in previous seasons.

The report also highlights regional contrasts in dengue spread. Bihar (17.51%), Haryana (15.43%), and Chandigarh (15.09%) recorded the highest positivity, in contrast to Maharashtra (5.51%) and Karnataka (6.26%), where lower rates suggest the effectiveness of awareness and testing initiatives.

According to the report, individuals aged 11–30 were the most likely to test positive for dengue. Among patients, men under 50 registered higher positivity rates, while women over 50 were more prone to severe complications.

Most infections occurred between August and October, when humidity levels of 60–78% and temperatures above 27°C created favourable conditions for Aedes mosquitoes to breed. The analysis also showed that dengue-related Google searches increased in tandem with the number of cases, indicating a rise in public concern and awareness.

PharmEasy has urged focused interventions in high-incidence states, tighter disease surveillance, and better protection for vulnerable groups. Preventive actions such as eliminating stagnant water, applying mosquito repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothing, and using nets or window screens were strongly recommended.