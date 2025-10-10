Live
- Indoor plants that naturally purify air and refresh your home
- Philippine President orders evacuation after powerful earthquake strikes southern part
- K'taka Minister downplays CM's Oct 13 dinner meet; says nothing special
- First Cold Morning of the Season in Hyderabad, Temperatures Drop to 17–19°C
- Fake ‘Sora’ Apps Flood App Store as OpenAI’s Video Generator Breaks Download Records
- Zero appeals for addition/deletion of names from final Bihar electoral roll, says ECI
- Around 95 pc of total market borrowing target of Bengal govt for 2025-26 to be exhausted in December
- Telangana BJP’s election committee meets to decide candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll
- Dengue Positivity Varies Sharply Across Indian States, Finds PharmEasy Analysis
- Sabarimala gold row: Kerala HC asks criminal case to be filed, cites 475 gm gold missing
Dengue Positivity Varies Sharply Across Indian States, Finds PharmEasy Analysis
A recent analysis by PharmEasy reveals sharp variations in dengue positivity rates across Indian states. Discover which regions are most affected and what this means for public health.
Dengue continues to pose a major seasonal health challenge in India, according to PharmEasy’s new report, “Dengue: The Silent Threat of the Monsoon Season”, based on an analysis of more than 1.2 lakh diagnostic tests. The tests were conducted across India between April 2022 and December 2024
The findings reveal a change in testing patterns, with people seeking dengue tests as early as May this year, compared to June in previous seasons.
The report also highlights regional contrasts in dengue spread. Bihar (17.51%), Haryana (15.43%), and Chandigarh (15.09%) recorded the highest positivity, in contrast to Maharashtra (5.51%) and Karnataka (6.26%), where lower rates suggest the effectiveness of awareness and testing initiatives.
According to the report, individuals aged 11–30 were the most likely to test positive for dengue. Among patients, men under 50 registered higher positivity rates, while women over 50 were more prone to severe complications.
Most infections occurred between August and October, when humidity levels of 60–78% and temperatures above 27°C created favourable conditions for Aedes mosquitoes to breed. The analysis also showed that dengue-related Google searches increased in tandem with the number of cases, indicating a rise in public concern and awareness.
PharmEasy has urged focused interventions in high-incidence states, tighter disease surveillance, and better protection for vulnerable groups. Preventive actions such as eliminating stagnant water, applying mosquito repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothing, and using nets or window screens were strongly recommended.