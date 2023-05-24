Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness

This summer, the mercury has been at a higher level, and those at home and stepping out of house are feeling the heat. Thermoregulation is maintained by our body at 37 degrees centigrade at all times in any weather, either hot or cold. The human body has mechanisms such as vaporisation, radiation, convection and conduction to cool down when the body temperature increases.

There are four stages of heat stroke. a) Heat cramps – muscle pains, muscle cramps. b) Heat syncope – heavy sweating, dizziness, faintness and slight yawning. c) Heat exhaustion –headache, vomiting, lack of concentration, fatigue. d) Heat stroke –kidney failure, liver failure, coma.

Delayed treatment of heat stroke could lead to internal organ damage and might result in death.

Suppose the hypothalamus (brain) cannot control body temperature in some situations, such as prolonged exposure to sun, diabetes, hypertension, and intake of certain medications, which lead to loss of water from the body. When body temperature increases, cutaneous vasodilation occurs, causing a relative reduction in blood plasma and loss of salts and water in sweat-inducing dehydration, depriving the body of sodium, potassium and other minerals.

First-aid

If a person suffers from muscle pains, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, dizziness, or faintness, immediately shift to the cool shaded place and give plenty of water with added table salt.

If a person has a headache, vomiting, lack of concentration, or fatigue, immediately shift to a cool shaded place, call an ambulance, and rush to the nearest hospital. If the person is conscious, we can provide plenty of water with added table salt.

High-risk groups

People above the age of 60 years, children, pregnancy, kidney & heart problems to avoid stepping out between 10 am and 5 pm as they are more prone to heat stroke. Children and the mentally challenged are considered a very high-risk group as they cannot communicate if they feel dehydrated.

Prevention

Heat stroke can be avoided by limiting outdoor activities during the daytime or avoiding exposure to heat. Other measures include consuming plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting garments, and light-coloured clothing and being aware of medications that can lead to fluid loss.

