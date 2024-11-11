High-speed internet linked to increased Australian obesity: Study

Sydney: New research has found a link between high-speed internet activities and Australia's growing rate of obesity.

According to a study published on Monday, sedentary internet activities such as online gaming and binge-watching on streaming platforms are driving increasing obesity in Australia.

"Access to high-speed internet connection decreases the likelihood of individuals meeting the minimum physical activity recommendation proposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO)," said Klaus Ackermann, senior author of the research from Melbourne's Monash University.

The research team from Monash University, the University of Melbourne, and the RMIT University analysed data from the comprehensive Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey covering the period 2006-2019 to explore the impact of high-speed internet on obesity.

They found that a one-per cent increase in the adoption rate of the National Broadband Network (NBN) is associated with an increase in the prevalence of obesity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ackermann said that the problem of sedentary behaviour while engaging in high-speed internet activities is exacerbated by the frequent consumption of snacks while doing so.

Additionally, he said that the internet has enabled ease of access to goods and services, reducing the need to perform errands physically, and reduced the need to meet up with friends and family in person.

Official data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) in December 2023 showed that 65.8 per cent of Australian adults were either overweight or obese in 2022, up from 62.8 per cent in 2012.

The federal government's 2022 National Obesity Strategy estimated that obesity cost the Australian community 11.8 billion Australian dollars ($7.7 billion) in 2018.