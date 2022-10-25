Importance of high fiber diet during pregnancy

A healthy mother means a healthy child! A pregnant woman goes through numerous hormonal changes that cause stomach issues. Diarrhea, bloating and constipation are the most common of all. Consuming foods that are high in fiber can prove to be beneficial in preventing chronic digestive issues during pregnancy. Here are a few proven facts about including fiber as an essential diet for a pregnant mama.



Fiber is well-known for keeping the digestive system functioning normally, It is a crucial component of a balanced diet for pregnant women.

It makes other waste flow through the body more quickly since it moves through the body as opposed to being absorbed. It comes in two types - Insoluble and Soluble fiber and many foods include both. Insoluble fiber doesn't really break down within the body or dissolve into water. Instead, it contains moisture along the way and aids in the digestion of other foods. On the other hand, soluble fiber absorbs water, softening and simplifying the passage of feces. It also lowers cholesterol levels by binding with it, which reduces the risk of developing heart issues in pregnant women.

Why consume only a fibrous diet?



Fiber-rich foods are low in calories and keep the stomach full for an extended period. High-fiber foods are a great way to manage pregnancy weight., Pregnant women who struggle with constipation must include the right amount of fiber in their diet. Moreover, fiber is beneficial in controlling blood sugar It slows down digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable. In addition, it also reduces the risk of cardiac problems by blocking the body's ability to absorb cholesterol. It traps bile acids that are high in cholesterol in the digestive system reducing the risk of developing heart disease.

Although constipation is a typical pregnancy issue, it is less likely to happen if you consume a diet high in fiber. Pregnant women must also consume enough water to meet their increased fluid requirements.

Higher progesterone levels during pregnancy are another factor contributing to a slow metabolic system. Since progesterone is a natural muscle relaxant and weakens intestinal muscles, waste accumulates in the large intestine for a longer period. The stools become stiffer and more difficult to pass as a result of the body reabsorbing water from them.

The best way to lessen these uncomfortable symptoms is to eat a variety of fiber-rich foods daily, drink plenty of water, and remain physically active.

Foods rich in fiber



The benefits of eating fiber-rich foods increase during pregnancy. It is recommended to take 28 grams of dietary fiber daily. However, most women do not consume even half of it.

There are several easy modifications pregnant women can make to boost fiber intake to fulfil their daily requirements. Learn which vitamins and supplements you ought to include in your diet throughout pregnancy.

You can get the best of both worlds by consuming a variety of carbohydrates that are also high in fiber, such as bananas, apples, soybeans, lentils, and chickpeas.

Although all men, women, and children should consume enough fiber to maintain good digestive health, however, consuming an adequate amount becomes especially critical during pregnancy.

Bottomline



Many pregnant women go through chronic digestive problems including constipation, bloating and gastric issues. Leaving such issues unaddressed can result in other serious conditions. Including fiber-rich food in your daily diet can help you combat such problems. Furthermore, it helps in maintaining a healthy body and baby weight throughout pregnancy, keeping the colon clean.