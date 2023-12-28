Important vaccines for pregnant women

Vaccination is a crucial aspect of maintaining both maternal and fetal health during pregnancy. Immunization not only protects the pregnant woman from various infectious diseases but also provides an essential defence to the developing fetus. Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj - Gynecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, says, “Certain vaccines are considered particularly important for pregnant women, as they can prevent serious health complications for both the mother and the unborn child.” Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj share the list of vaccines a women should take during pregnancy



Influenza (Flu) Vaccine

Influenza can lead to severe illness in pregnant women, potentially resulting in hospitalization and even death. Furthermore, pregnant women are at an increased risk of severe flu-related complications due to changes in their immune, heart, and lung functions during pregnancy. By receiving the flu vaccine, pregnant women can significantly reduce their risk of contracting the flu and protect their unborn child from potential complications.

Tdap Vaccine (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis)

The Tdap vaccine protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough). Pertussis, in particular, can be very dangerous for newborns who are too young to be vaccinated themselves. By receiving the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy, mothers can transfer protective antibodies to their babies, providing them with some immunity during their vulnerable early months.

COVID-19 Vaccine

With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination against the virus has become crucial for pregnant women. Pregnant individuals are at an increased risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19. Additionally, there is evidence to suggest that antibodies generated from COVID-19 vaccination can be passed on to the fetus, potentially offering protection to the newborn.

Rubella Vaccine

Rubella (German measles) can lead to severe birth defects if a pregnant woman contracts the virus, particularly during the first trimester. The rubella vaccine is especially important for women of childbearing age to ensure immunity before pregnancy. If a woman is not immune to rubella and plans to become pregnant, she should receive the vaccine and wait at least four weeks before conceiving.

Hepatitis B Vaccine

Hepatitis B can be transmitted from mother to child during childbirth. Pregnant women who are carriers of the hepatitis B virus can pass it on to their newborns, leading to chronic hepatitis B infection. The hepatitis B vaccine is safe to receive during pregnancy and can prevent transmission to the baby.

Varicella (Chickenpox) Vaccine

If a pregnant woman contracts chickenpox, there is a risk of complications both for her and the fetus. The varicella vaccine is recommended for women who are not immune to chickenpox before pregnancy. If a pregnant woman is not immune, she should avoid contact with infected individuals and receive the vaccine after giving birth.

Pregnant women need to consult with their healthcare provider before receiving any vaccines, as individual circumstances and medical histories can influence vaccination recommendations. Generally, vaccines that contain live viruses, like the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and the varicella vaccine, are not typically administered during pregnancy due to potential risks to the fetus. However, these vaccines can be given before pregnancy to ensure immunity.

Vaccines play a crucial role in safeguarding the health of both pregnant women and their unborn children. They not only protect mothers from potentially severe illnesses but also provide immunity to certain diseases for the developing fetus. By following the recommendations of healthcare professionals and receiving appropriate vaccines before and during pregnancy, mothers can significantly reduce the risk of infectious diseases and their associated complications.