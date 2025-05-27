Live
- Amazing Ways to Use Rose Water for Radiant Skin and Shiny Hair
- COVID-19 Cases Rise in Karnataka, School Reopening May Be Delayed
- FM Sitharaman to meet captains of industry on GST reforms
- Two Karnataka BJP MLAs expelled for 6 years for 'anti-party activities'
- Chandrababu Naidu Urges Abolition of Rs. 500 and Other High-Value Notes to Curb Corruption
- Cashew farmers in TN's Nagapattinam face 50 pc yield loss due to unseasonal rains, pests
- Wordle Answer Today (May 27, 2025): Puzzle #1438 Hints and Solution
- Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes: Deets Inside
- Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Demonetisation of High-Value Notes to Tackle Corruption
- 18 Maoists surrender in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh
India’s rise to 4th largest economy will boost manufacturing, MedTech: AiMeD
New Delhi: With India on the brink of becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy, the milestone will boost the country’s manufacturing and medical...
New Delhi: With India on the brink of becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy, the milestone will boost the country’s manufacturing and medical technology sector, according to the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) on Tuesday.
NITI Aayog on Monday said India is set to become the fourth largest economy in the world by overtaking Japan by the end of 2025.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released in April, said that India is expected to be the fourth largest economy in the world with a GDP of $4.19 trillion in 2025, ahead of Japan.
For the medical devices sector, the achievement will boost indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance, said Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of the AiMeD.
“A growing economy allows us to scale up R&D, invest in new technologies, and become globally competitive,” Nath said.
“The recognition of India as a top-tier economy will boost investor confidence, drive global partnerships, and open doors for Indian manufacturers to lead not only in volume but in innovation and quality,” he added.
The World Economic Outlook (WEO), released by the IMF in April showed that India's GDP for the full year 2025, would become higher than that of Japan.
As per IMF data, India's per capita income doubled to $2,880 in 2025 from $1,438 in 2013-14.
The country’s nominal GDP for 2025 (FY26) is expected to be $4.187 trillion marginally more than the likely GDP of Japan -- estimated at $4.186 trillion, the IMF said.
Calling it a moment of immense national pride and global recognition, Nath said the milestone marks India’s transition from being seen as an emerging economy to becoming a global economic powerhouse.
“Japan has historically been a symbol of industrial excellence and discipline, and to surpass such a formidable economy signals India's growing economic maturity, expanding influence, and increasing role in shaping global narratives. This isn’t just about the numbers -- it’s about momentum, demographic strength, and the vast untapped potential of India’s young and dynamic population,” said Nath.
Nath also emphasised shifting the focus toward improving per capita income, enhancing the quality of life, and creating inclusive growth.
“We must ensure that this economic rise translates into meaningful development at the grassroots level, across rural and urban India alike,” he added.