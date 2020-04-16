Jacqueline's Amazing Workouts Amidst Corona Lock Down

The Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the best actresses of Bollywood. She always mesmerizes fans with her outstanding fashion tales and superb glam stories.



Being a glamazon, Jac also concentrates on her body shape and maintains it perfectly with regular exercises. Being the lock down period because of Coronavirus, Jac has not stopped taking care of her body.

When we peep into her Instagram page, she posted amazing videos of her workout making everyone go awe… We Hans India have collated a few workout videos for all our readers… Have a look!





This is the best Yoga pose for all the weight watchers… You need to stretch your hands and legs by going with push-ups just like Jac to own that fit and toned body. Even bend your head up and down to go with free head movement.





This workout is the best one of all… Doing Surya Namaskar for 108 times daily will not only tone your body but also makes you stay healthy and refreshed all day. Jac showed how to bend your body completely in this yoga pose and showed off the complete cycle of one Surya Namaskar.





Finally, come the 'Inversion' poses from Jac… This Bollywood lass has done them with much ease and showed off her expertise in terms of Yoga. This pose is a complete masterpiece when it comes to Yoga guru's. This Jac has attained such flexibility to her body and made us go awe…

So guys, follow Jac and tone your body at your home itself mimicking her exercise pattern!!!



