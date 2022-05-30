Jharkhand, Indian State selected to receive World No Tobacco Day (WNTD)2022 from WHO

Every year, on 31st May, World No Tobacco Day is observed, on this day, the World Health organization honor's both organizations and also government for their efforts and contributions to curbing tobacco use.

The eastern state of India, Jharkhand has been selected for World No Tobacco Day Award 2022. This award would be received by the State Tobacco Control Cell of the Health Department on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

Lalit Ranjan Pathak, Jharkhand's nodal officer of the National Tobacco Control programme (NTCP) stated that, WHO Award for Tobacco Control is a great achievement for Jharkhand, which was possible only because of the political and administrative support that tobacco control cell has got in implementing the programme.

What is NTCP? When was it formed?

The National Tobacco Control Programme was launched in Jharkhand in the year, 2012 when the tobacco prevalence rate in the state was about 51.1% of which 48% were smokeless users.

The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) report published in the year, 2018 stated that the tobacco users in the Jharkhand came down to 38.9%, of which 35.4% were smokeless users.

Why Jharkhand was selected for this award?

The National Tobacco Control Program in Jharkhand is behind the prestigious award which has recognized the State Government's efforts in controlling tobacco consumption. The reason for the reduction of tobacco in Jharkhand is the successful campaigns and reach out helplines for those who plan to quit tobacco.

The above state, has raised awareness and restrictions on the use of Tobacco such as the prohibition of smoking in public places and making it a punishable offense, it can also be credited for the reduction in Tobacco consumption in Jharkhand.

World No Tobacco Day Award 2022

Each region of the World Health Organization would receive a maximum of 6 World No Tobacco Day Awards. Two of the awardees might also receive special recognition through the WHO Director -General Special Recognition Award.

The nominee of the award may be a group, an individual, or government department or ministry that made a significant contribution to the Tobacco Control.