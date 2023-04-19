Let your liver live long

What are liver functions?

The liver carries 100's of functions in the body, some of which are:

• Energy source: Converts fats into glucose (glycogenolysis) and produces glucose from lactate and pyruvate ( gluconeogenesis).

• Detoxification: Removes toxic products from the body.

• Bile formation: Produces juice for digestion & absorption of fatty acids.

• Fat-soluble vitamin absorption (Vit A,D,E,K).

• Storage of glucose & synthesis of fatty acids (if glucose is excess- it leads to fatty liver)

• Synthesis of albumin (an important protein in the body) & blood clotting factors.

• Regeneration

What are the factors that affect liver?

Alcohol, hepatitis virus, obesity, infections, tumors, metabolic syndrome (includes diabetes), drugs and toxins (steroids, chemotherapy drugs, excess paracetamol intake), inherited disorders and genetic causes.

What are the signs and symptoms of liver diseases?

Jaundice, right-sided abdominal pain, Fever, itching (pruritis), bleeding from mucosa (decreased clotting factors), vitamin deficiencies (Fat-soluble vitamins), ascites(Water inside the abdomen) and pedal edema (swollen legs), hepatic coma.

What are common liver conditions you come across in your OPD

Fatty liver, liver abscess (pus in the liver), alcoholic liver disease, Hepatitis B & C, cysts in the liver, liver tumors, liver failure ( acute and chronic liver disease), portal hypertension, congenital liver diseases in children (biliary atresia, PFIC, wilsons disease), cholestasis of pregnancy.

What is your advice to patients with fatty liver?

There are four grades of fatty liver according to abdominal scan grading. Grade 3 and 4 fatty liver, if they are not properly treated, will convert into the next stage of liver fibrosis, which is difficult to reverse. Fibrosis will transform into the next stage of liver cirrhosis and liver failure.

Advice:

1. Control diabetes

2. Weight loss (daily exercise)

3. Avoid sweets and high fatty diet

4. Avoid alcohol and smoking

5. Avoid liver toxins or drugs

6. Visit liver specialist

Factors to keep the liver healthy?

S– Avoidspirits ( alcohol),smoking

T– Avoidtoxins(drugs),

O– Avoidobesity (exercise regularly)

P– Proper diet (low fat and low sugars) andproper consultation (liver specialist)

Is laparoscopy feasible in liver surgeries?

Yes, many liver surgeries are done laparoscopically without painful scars.

Is there any treatment for liver tumors?

Yes, surgery is the best option if detected early. However, large and late tumors require specialist and multidisciplinary treatment.

Dr. Prasad Neelam is a Ms, MCh, Surgical Gastroenterology, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, Hepatopancreatico Biliary and Liver transplant Surgeon, Sravani Hospitals, Madhapur, Hyderabad