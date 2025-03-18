Let’s Moderate: Transforming Wellness with Science-Backed Solutions for Modern Lifestyles

As India faces a growing epidemic of diabetes and obesity, Let’s Moderate is on a mission to revolutionize preventive healthcare by merging the wisdom of Ayurveda with modern scientific validation. In an exlusive interview with The Hans India, Dr Lalitha Palle, Co-founder of Let’s Moderate shares how their latest funding will fuel innovation, expand market presence, and solidify Let’s Moderate’s position as a trusted health partner for millions.

1. How will this funding help accelerate your growth? Can you share specific areas where the investment will be allocated?

We are approaching this investment with a clear strategic focus to drive both innovation and scalable growth. Approximately 30% of the funds will be dedicated to advanced R&D and clinical trials, ensuring we stay at the forefront of scientific breakthroughs and maintain rigorous validation of our products.

At the same time, around 50% will be allocated to marketing and brand-building efforts, including digital campaigns, social media strategies, and influencer partnerships. This will help us amplify our message, engage with our audience, and strengthen our position in the market.

The remaining 20% will go towards expanding our operations and distribution capabilities, ensuring our products are readily available nationwide and that we can meet growing demand without compromising on quality or efficiency.

This balanced approach us to innovate, scale, and deliver value to our customers - all while staying true to our mission

2. Let’s Moderate is entering a competitive wellness market. What differentiates your brand, and how do you plan to use this investment to strengthen your market position?

Our core differentiator lies in clinically validated, Ayurvedic-based formulations that specifically target carbohydrate and sugar impact without impacting essential nutrients. This investment will strengthen our position by bolstering clinical credibility through additional research, elevating consumer awareness through transparent educational campaigns, and communicating our scientifically backed, natural health solutions as superior alternatives in a crowded wellness market.

3. Ayurveda has been a cornerstone of Indian wellness for centuries. How do you blend its traditional wisdom with modern science to create clinically validated products?

Moderate integrates traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with rigorous scientific validation. As a result of our collaborations with reputed institutions like AIIMS, we verify the purity, potency, and efficacy of each ingredient, resulting in products that combine the trustworthiness of traditional wisdom with the credibility of modern clinical research.

4. What’s your long-term vision for Let’s Moderate? Where do you see the company in the next five years?

Our vision is to become India’s most trusted natural wellness brand, known globally for scientifically validated products addressing metabolic and lifestyle-related health challenges. In the next five years, we want to be seen as a leading health partner, recognized for innovation, and effectiveness, and for expanding our footprint into international markets.

5. Your flagship products, Calorie Crusher and Sugar Slayer, have gained significant attention. Can you walk us through how they work and their benefits?

Calorie Crusher and Sugar Slayer contain potent natural ingredients clinically proven to temporarily inhibit carbohydrate and sugar-digesting enzymes along with other mechanisms of action. They reduce the impact of carbs and manage sugar spikes effectively, allowing consumers to enjoy their meals without drastic dietary restrictions. Their benefits include improved glycemic control, better weight management, improved Insulin Sensitivity and better ‘time in range’ reducing the other health risks associated with diabetes and obesity.

6. India is grappling with rising diabetes and obesity rates. How do you see Let’s Moderate playing a role in addressing these health challenges at a larger scale?

Given India’s rising obesity and diabetes epidemic, we want to be the thought leaders in preventive healthcare by promoting a balanced, sustainable lifestyle. Our clinically-backed products offer practical, daily solutions for managing lifestyle issues effectively, potentially reducing the national health burden associated with these diseases.

7. How do you plan to expand your distribution channels—will we see Let’s Moderate products in pharmacies, supermarkets, or international markets soon?

We plan to significantly expand our distribution by driving availability on quick commerce. Additionally, we aim to explore international markets, leveraging India's rich Ayurvedic heritage and our clinically-backed product credibility to appeal to global audiences seeking natural, effective wellness solutions.