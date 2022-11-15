Lifestyle modification for enhancing female fertility

Being a parent is indeed challenging. However, the journey to parenthood is filled with challenges that are sometimes overlooked. Infertility is one of the major challenges that a couple faces nowadays. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) study, infertility affects 15% of women worldwide. The survey also highlighted that the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India is between 3.9 to 16.8%. Numerous health factors connected to lifestyle impact women's chances of conceiving. To adapt to the changes, women must make some lifestyle modifications that can help increase female fertility. Though changing old behaviours is not easy, but not impossible.



Lifestyles choices that need to be consider for fertility enhancement



Lifestyle choices are no longer as simple as tossing a dart while blindfolded. There are several components that must all fit together to form a whole image. Building habits in only one piece of the jigsaw will leave the entire picture flat. Physical, mental, and emotional health all interact to create or break improvements, therefore it is critical to comprehend and adapt to all options. Here are some lifestyle habits that can improve female fertility.

Aim for a healthy diet



Diet is one of the most important elements influencing not just fertility but also general health and well-being. Eating a well-balanced diet high in antioxidants and fibre, avoiding trans fats, and limiting carbohydrates if you have PCOS are the keys to increasing fertility. Furthermore, some specialists believe that disciplined eating may aid women's fertility. However, when it comes to fertility, weight is one of the most indispensable aspects to consider. In fact, being underweight or overweight is linked to higher in fertility. To improve fertility even more, one should aim for a healthy and balanced diet.

Exercise to stay fit



Staying active and exercising on a daily basis provides several health benefits, one of which is improved fertility. Moderate physical activity or exercise positively affects fertility, especially in obese people. The secret is to practise moderation. Excessive, high-intensity exercise has been linked to impaired fertility in certain women. Excessive exercise might disrupt the body's energy balance and harm the reproductive system. As a result, to gradually increase the exercise, make sure the healthcare staff is aware. Furthermore, exercise may aid in weight loss, which will considerably increase fertility.

Get sufficient sleep



Getting adequate sleep is critical to maintaining and improving fertility. Circadian rhythm disturbance can make pregnancy more complex, and sleep deprivation can also elevate stress levels. Most individuals require eight to 10 hours of sleep every day. Individuals who habitually sleep fewer than eight hours each day may consider making lifestyle modifications that allow them to do so. Furthermore, a healthy sleep pattern is linked to an overall sense of well-being, which increases fertility.

Say no to stress



Stress will immediately appear on the menu if you are seeking to enjoy the joy of parenthood. The likelihood of becoming pregnant falls as stress levels rise. Notably, this is due to hormonal changes that occur when women are stressed during pregnancy. According to an NCBI study, 78% of a varied urban sample reported low-to-moderate prenatal psychosocial stress, while 6% experienced high levels, which reduced fertility and caused pregnancy problems. Furthermore, chronic stress can lead to weight increase and negatively impair mental health. Although it may be difficult, reducing stress can enhance women's fertility in a variety of ways.

In a nutshell, positive lifestyle choices such as eating healthy foods, minimizing stress, getting enough exercise, and sleep can improve one's well-being and help boost female fertility.