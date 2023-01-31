Low Male Fertility Rate in India: Know the Five Major causes

Low sperm count implies that, presence of fewer sperm than regular in the fluid, individuals ejaculate during an orgasmic experience.

The other name for low sperm count is known as Oligospermia.

When it comes to zero sperm count azoospermia.

If your sperm count is less than 15 million per millilitre, indicates that your sperm count is below average.

As per the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), infertility can affect both men as well as women and it is reported to affect nearing to 10 to 14% Indian Couples.

Numerous variables can prevent you from conceiving, but many of these factors can be rectified with medical help or a certain change in lifestyle, so it is important to seek medical help if you have been trying to conceive naturally and are still having few trouble.

1. Smoking, Alcohol and Drugs

Quit smoking as early as possible. Poor sperm motility, weak sperm and genetic chromosomal damage, are primarily brought down with the use of tobacco. Heavy drinking can also lower testosterone levels and affect a individual ability to perform sexually. Additionally, drug use is linked to lower sperm count.

2. Stress

Persistent or severe emotional stress, especially issues relating with conception, might have an impact on your sperm count. A few hormones are essential for the generation may be also affected as well.

3. Heat

One must avoid using hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms or long hot baths as these activities may temporarily raise body temperature, which might have an impact on the quantity as well as quality of sperm. Avoiding sitting with the laptop on your lap as well.

4. Excessive exercise

An excessive amount of physical activity might lower testosterone levels and sperm quality. Although doctors do not advise against exercise, it should be light and not affect your testosterone of sperm levels. Avoid engaging in excessive exercise because anything in excess is bad.

5. Too-tight clothes

The temperature of the testicles might rise while wearing tight underwear, narrow jeans or pants, which can have an adverse effect on sperm production.