Mental health awareness: How to perceive audiroty hellucinations

A young boy pursuing an engineering course came to me with his parents, expressing concern over being criticized by an unseen presence that he hears beside him. Despite his complaints, his parents were hesitant to acknowledge the situation. His sleep patterns were disrupted, and he exhibited frequent episodes of anger at home. These outbursts disrupted the household harmony, causing him to throw chairs and shout loudly, creating an alarming atmosphere for the entire family.

He had been conveying these experiences to his parents for the past two to three months, yet his concerns were ignored or met with suggestions he couldn’t follow. After thorough and attentive interaction and assessment, we concluded that he was experiencing auditory hallucinations. We advised the parents to consider medical assistance and conducted sessions to help them understand the type of support he required at home.

Within four months, marked improvements were observed. He successfully completed his engineering degree and went abroad for employment.

What is Audiroty Hellucinations:

Auditory hallucinations happen when you hear voices or noises that aren’t there. The sounds you hear may seem real, but they’re not.

A person may perceive auditory hallucinations as coming through their ears, on the surface of their body, in their mind or from anywhere in the space around them. They can occur as frequently as daily or as an isolated episode.

Auditory hallucinations are often associated with schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Still, they can happen for several reasons, such as hearing loss, and aren’t always signs of a mental health condition.

Reasons for this problem

There are several possible causes that may cause people to hear voices, including

• Traumatic incidents : Hearing of voices might be the result of a traumatic incident that occurred in the early life of the patient.

• Assault or Abuse: When a person is abused or assaulted, the voice or images of the abuser come in flashes.

• Sleeplessness Lack of sleep might also cause hearing voices, though this is not experienced daily.

• Death of a loved one: can occur when a person loses someone very close to their heart. Unable to tolerate their loss, they hallucinate about the dead person calling or speaking to them.

• Hereditary: Sometimes, people carry the psychosis from one generation to another generation.

To overcome this problem, meeting a psychologist and taking medical help will be the most preferred method of helping.

