Monsoon Food: Fruits To Eat During The Season For Better Health And Immunity

The monsoon season has arrived, bringing a well-deserved break from the oppressive summer. However, this season also contributes to several health problems. Infections caused by mosquitoes, such as dengue fever, malaria, seasonal flu, and typhoid fever, are most common during the monsoon season. Firdoz Sultana, a nutritionist, stated that the monsoon season “brings various infections and ailments such as cholera and malaria. These fruits will strengthen your immune system and help you fight these diseases. The dietitian lists seasonal fruits that can help you stay healthy and fit.

During the monsoon season, these five fruits are a must

1. Peaches:

These fruits contain fluoride, which promotes better oral health. Or eat it raw, mix it with salad or eat the pulp. Vitamins, potassium, folate, and iron are among the powerful components found in jamun. During the monsoon, all these nutrients are particularly beneficial.

2. lychee:

It contains many antioxidants that improve the respiratory capacity of asthmatic patients and accelerate weight loss. Litchi strengthens the immune system and helps resist diseases in the body. When you catch a common cold during the monsoon, vitamin C in lychees can help.

3. Plums:

Plums are cheap fruits in a small package. The reddish-blue anthocyanin pigment in these fruits also protects against cancer. Therefore, your body is more susceptible to infections and waterborne diseases during the monsoon, which can negatively affect your health. Therefore, maintaining your physical form is crucial.

4. Cherries:

They are a great source of antioxidants and they stop or reverse the damage that free radicals bring to the cells in your body. They are also recognized as effective tools for cancer prevention. In addition, they reduce the pain of arthritis, which worsens in the wet season.

5. Jamuns:

They are low in calories and rich in vitamins, iron, folic acid, potassium and other minerals. It is best to eat this fruit during the monsoon season. In addition, it helps treat diseases and digestive problems that commonly arise during the rainy season.

While the monsoon season is a great time to have fun, you should also take good care of yourself and work on boosting your immunity to prevent various health problems like colds, coughs, and gastrointestinal issues.