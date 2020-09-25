Natural remedies for Eczema

Here are few home remedies and natural treatments that can soothe the dry, itching skin that comes with eczema.

Aloe vera gel

A person can use aloe vera gel directly from the plant.

Aloe vera gel is derived from the leaves of the aloe plant. People have used aloe vera gel for centuries to treat a wide range of ailments. One common use is to soothe eczema.The antibacterial and antimicrobial effects can prevent skin infections, which are more likely to occur when a person has dry, cracked skin. Aloe's wound-healing properties may soothe broken skin and promote healing.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains healthful fatty acids that can add moisture to the skin, which can help people with dry skin and eczema. Virgin coconut oil may protect the skin by helping combat inflammation and by improving the health of the skin barrier.

Apply cold-pressed virgin coconut oil directly to the skin after bathing and up to several times a day. Use it before bed to keep the skin moisturized overnight. Extra-virgin coconut oil is generally solid at room temperature, but the warmth of a person's body turns it to liquid. The oil is sold in health stores and online.

Honey

Honey is a natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agent, and people have used it to heal wounds for centuries. Honey can help heal wounds and boost immune system function, which means that it can help the body fight off infections. It is useful for treating a variety of skin ailments, including burns and wounds, and that it has antibacterial capability. Applied directly to eczema, honey could help prevent infections while moisturizing the skin and speeding healing.

Tea tree oil

Manufacturers derive tea tree oil from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia tree. People often use this oil to help with skin problems, including eczema. Always dilute essential oils before using them on the skin.

Try mixing tea tree oil with a carrier oil, such as almond or olive oil, then applying the solution. Some products include tea tree oil in a diluted form.

People can use creams, natural products, and dietary and lifestyle changes to manage or prevent eczema flares, especially in the winter, when symptoms tend to be at their worst. Natural substances, such as aloe vera gel and coconut oil, can moisturize dry, broken skin. They can also combat inflammation and harmful bacteria to reduce swelling and prevent infection.

People can use creams, natural products, and dietary and lifestyle changes to manage or prevent eczema flares, especially in the winter, when symptoms tend to be at their worst. Natural substances, such as aloe vera gel and coconut oil, can moisturize dry, broken skin. They can also combat inflammation and harmful bacteria to reduce swelling and prevent infection.