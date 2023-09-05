Nextracker Donates to Public Health Centers in Telangana, Uplifting 50,000 Lives with Sustainable Solar Solutions

Nextracker, the leading global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions partnered with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, an NGO dedicated to empowering underserved communities, to install state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at two Government Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Kondapur and Atmakur, both located in Sangareddy district. These PV systems consist of 15 modules and boast an annual capacity of 6 kW. Through this collaboration, the two organizations aspire to enhance the lives of 50,000 individuals residing in the area by granting them access to high-quality healthcare services.

The solar installations are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by an impressive 4.33 teratons every year, making a significant contribution towards a cleaner and eco-friendlier future. By utilizing solar energy, healthcare can substantially have decreased their reliance on traditional grid electricity. This reduction translates to substantial and sustained cost savings, while potentially enabling credits or payments from utility companies.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this initiative, Mr. Rajeev Kashyap, Vice President and General Manager, Nextracker, said, "At Nextracker, our mission is to create a world where equitable solar solutions meet communities' most critical needs. Through our partnership with Samarthanam, we are committed to a future where solar innovation ignites hope and transforms lives. Uninterrupted power supply is the bedrock of accessible and affordable healthcare, especially for economically challenged. With reliable solar energy solutions, these centers will operate seamlessly, ensuring uninterrupted treatments and services without the need for costly backup power sources. This initiative resonates with the larger energy transition sweeping across India, where solar power is revolutionizing healthcare in rural areas.”

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founding Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, stated, 'At Samarthanam Trust, we firmly believe that true empowerment arises from the fusion of social responsibility with technological innovation. Our partnership with Nextracker on this transformative solar initiative exemplifies our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility for marginalized communities. Through sustainable energy solutions, we are instilling renewed hope and providing comprehensive care to thousands of lives.'

Solar power serves as the foundation for accessible and affordable healthcare, especially for economically disadvantaged individuals. With reliable energy sources, these centers function seamlessly, delivering uninterrupted treatments and services without the need for expensive backup power sources. The integration of solar-powered refrigeration systems ensures the safe storage of medications and vaccines, even in the face of natural disasters and emergencies