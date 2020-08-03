Normal Water is the Weakness of Coronavirus: Russian Scientists

With every day passing the medical community and research groups are learning more about the novel contagion. As per more than 160 groups across the world are trying to find an effective COVID-19 vaccine. While the race for a potential vaccine to curb the pandemic is still on, Russian scientists have discovered the weakness of the novel coronavirus. Yes, you read that, right! As per a recent report, the research team from Russia's VECTOR State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk, Siberia has found out that room temperature water can stop the growth of highly infectious contagion.

What does the study say?





The researchers of the VECTOR State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology have recognized that normal water can help in confining the growth of novel coronavirus. The study says 90 per cent particles of the coronavirus died in room temperature water in 24 hours of duration, while 99.9 per cent virus were killed in 72 hours.



Boiling water kills COVID-19 right away





Russian researchers discovered that the novel coronavirus right away surrendered to the boiling water, as it kills the virus ultimately.



Chlorine also effective in killing the virus





As per the Sputnik News report, the researcher's team also found that the chlorinated water is successful in killing the virus. It also found that coronavirus can survive for some time but did not multiply in chlorinated and seawater. The lifespan of the infection directly depends on the temperature of the water.



Russia's approach to developing a coronavirus vaccine





Russia is playing a major role in developing a vaccine candidate to fight the pandemic. As per the reports, Russia is planning to launch a mass vaccination campaign in October against the novel coronavirus. It is also alleged that the frontline workers, including doctors and teachers, will be first to receive the vaccine.



Will Russia launch a vaccine in October?





The Russian scientists had announced the preliminary trials of its adenovirus-based vaccine candidate on 15 July developed by Gamaleya Institute were completed. According to the media reports, Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has already made a statement to begin "extensive vaccination" in October, a statement that gathered scepticism from experts across the world.

