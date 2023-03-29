Oral hygiene and its importance for dental care

Oral diseases are a major public health concern owing to their higher prevalence. Oral health maintenance is a cost-effective strategy to reduce oral disease burden. Oral hygiene includes all the processes for keeping the mouth clean and healthy. Good oral hygiene is necessary to prevent dental caries, periodontal diseases, Bad Breath and other dental problems.

Prevention is always better than cure. Good oral hygiene health is an integral part of overall health. Modern dietary lifestyle habits are posing a greater risk for oral health. Bacterial (Plaque) forms 2-3 hours after brushing and flossing. Smoking may lead to more than half of all cases of gum diseases.

To protect your oral health, practise good oral hygiene daily



1. Brush your teeth at least twice daily for 2 minutes each time.

2. Use soft–bristled brush and fluoride toothpaste.

3. Floss daily.

4. Eat a healthy diet and limit sugary food and drinks.

5. Avoid smoking and alcohol.

6. Have a regular dental check-up every six months.

