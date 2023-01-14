GTS, a platform that opens umpteen opportunities

Visakhapatnam: Head of the Technology Development Transfer, department science and technology, Government of India (GoI) Anita Aggarwal termed the ensuing Global Tech Summit as a good platform for technology professionals, individuals, entrepreneurs and start-ups to present their work and take advantage of the opportunities for commercialisation.

At a meeting held with the 2023 Global Tech Summit (GTS) leaders in Hyderabad on Friday, Anita Aggarwal said the summit team is collaborating with India's top technology transformers from IIT, DST, and CSIR. It's a great opportunity for scholars and start-up entrepreneurs to further advance their cooperation in science, its transformation into technology and commercialisation, she stated.

The 2023 Global Tech Summit in Vizag is a gathering of some of the world's leading experts in science and technology from universities, IITs, DSTs, and CSIRs, fostering collaboration and driving economic growth through the transformation of science into technology.

Speaking on the occasion, regional director of the National Research Development Corporation B K Sahu highlighted several projects of global importance, including those related to mass healthcare and the integration of health and science that are set to benefit mankind.

Sharing his views, lead organiser of 2023 Global Tech Summit, founder and CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela said, "The summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on February 16-17 will feature a number of key projects for collaboration in frontier areas of science, with a focus on strategic fields. These projects, identified by a team of 20 leading innovators from IITs, CSIRs, DSTs, and universities, will be showcased and finalised during the summit for fund-raising and commercialisation."

This year's Global Tech Summit is being held as part of the G20 India Presidency and will be held across G20 nations, including Melbourne, Beijing, Delhi, Paris, London, New York, Toronto, Rome, Tokyo, Riyadh, and Seoul, to showcase India's technological advancements to the world.