Plasma therapy safe for children

New York : In a major study, researchers have shown that convalescent plasma appears to be a safe and possibly effective treatment for children with life-threatening cases of Covid-19.

To date, no therapies have been proven safe and effective for children who develop life-threatening complications from contracting the SARS-COV-2 virus.

One possible treatment that has been explored in adults is the use of convalescent plasma, which is derived from patients who have recovered from Covid-19 and can be administered in currently ill patients to generate an antibody response that renders the virus inert.

Early positive results were observed in adults who received convalescent plasma, but the treatment had not been studied in children.