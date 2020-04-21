Ramadan 2020: Can Asymptomatic Coronavirus Contracts Fast During This Festive Season???

Ramadan 2020: The Ramadan month of 2020 is just 2 days away… The most awaited festive month of Muslims is going to kick-start on Thursday. But amidst the Coronavirus, all the people are advised to celebrate this holy month staying at home safe and healthy.

But here comes the question, "Can the Asymptomatic coronavirus patients observe fast during this one month? Well, we all know that the first step to detect the Coronavirus is rough cough and fever. Most of them who are experiencing these symptoms from last month are being tested for Coronavirus and people who are detected with positive results are shifted to hospitals and quarantine rooms.

But there are also a few people who come in contact with the COVID-19 positive people but feel asymptomatic… Although these people are advised to self-quarantine themselves, the fear of virus still exists in them as this novel disease is contagious.

As Ramadan season is only a couple of days away, these people can go with the fasting procedure from dawn-to-dusk. But these people should maintain a healthy lifestyle amidst the quarantine time and have healthy foods before and after fasting.

Health officials also advise that people who are quarantined need to immediately contact the health centres if they feel uneasy and suffering from mild fever or cough.

Healthy foods like dry fruits, roti, juices and protein-packed dishes are good for their health. Being away from oily foods keep them stay away from other regular health issues.

It is clear that people who are quarantined due to positive results shouldn't go for fasting as they need healthy and protein-packed dishes at this time of medication.

However, Muslims consider this month as a holy one and feel is as an essential duty to fast from dawn to dusk of the day. As the fasting will be almost for 14 hours which starts around 4:30 AM to 7 PM, people on medication should take their meal before iftar and as soon as fasting period ends (suhoor).

Festivals come every year but staying healthy and ruling out Corona from our country should be the motive of the people in this tough period.

Stay safe and stay healthy!!!