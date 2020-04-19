Status of upcoming vaccines for Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine: Coronavirus has emerged as one of the gravest pandemics of this century to people around the globe. As on 19 April 2020, it has infected more than 2.3 Million people and claimed 1,58,000 deaths according to the John Hopkins University Tracker.



According to Bharat BioTech's Suchitra Ella, vaccine for Coronavirus is still more than a year away. But even if these - or any other tests - do prove successful, it's not expected that manufacturers will be able to produce a mass-produced vaccine until the second half of 2021.

Who would get a vaccine first?

If the vaccine is developed and there will be limited supply at the early stage. So it will be important to prioritize.

Healthcare workers who come in contact with COVID19 patients should be in the top of the list. We already knew that elderly are more prone to the deadly virus, they should be second in the top of the list. However, it might be better to vaccinate those who live with or care for the elderly instead.

More than 70 vaccine candidates are also in development around the world, with at least five in preliminary testing in people. The Hans India brings you some of the drugs, vaccines and other therapies in development: