Story of Yoga: Transformation from spiritual practice to Physical one

Nearly 500 years ago, when turn back to history, Yoga is a spiritual disciple, majorly in Indian philosophy. The major purpose is to unleash the spiritual as well as mental powers of an individual.

During the recent time, yoga has been extremely popular both in India as well as abroad, as it helps fight stress, anxiety and depression. People are now leading busy life due to industrialization and modernisation.

Apart from the spiritual aspects, the physiological benefits acquired from yoga has recently had radical scientific understandings behind its working. It is also moderate, the surge as well as the production of chemicals in the body, which affects us mentally, physically as well as psychosomatically. Hence let us understand the science behind the yoga, which makes it so useful.

To the normal eye, yoga might look like a just a couple of body-bending exercises. A lot goes under the skin, when you twist your limbs and consciously breath. Yoga is not just a set of asanas, one perfume on the mat, but it is more of way of life.

With both, healthy body and clam mind, one is bond to live a happy and stress free life. Try with simple exercise then opt for the difficult ones. You must also ensure you learn yoga from certified yoga profession and practice it regularly so that you attain long term benefits.