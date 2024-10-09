The Power of Meningitis Prevention

Hyderabad: Meningitis is a serious vaccine preventable infection holding significant health concerns, particularly for children. World Meningitis Day aims to raise awareness and drive global efforts to defeat this disease, promoting the lifesaving potential of early detection and it’s prevention through vaccination.

With over 2.5 million cases reported globally each year, meningitis represents a severe health crisis, as nearly 70% of those who succumb to this disease, are children under the age of five.

Meningitis is the swelling of the lining around the brain and spinal cord (the meninges) and is usually caused by a bacterial, fungal or viral infection. Clinical features of patients with meningitis vary depending on the cause, disease course (acute, sub-acute or chronic), brain involvement (meningo-encephalitis) and systemic complications (e.g., sepsis). Common symptoms of meningitis are neck stiffness, fever, confusion or altered mental status, headaches, nausea and vomiting. Less frequent symptoms are seizures, coma and neurological deficits (for example hearing or vision loss, cognitive impairment, or weakness of the limbs).

India ranks amongst the top three countries with the highest number of meningitis-related deaths. Amongst the three pathogens causing Acute Bacterial Meningitis, Neisseria Meningitidis accounts for high case fatality rate of upto 15% despite treatment and up to 50% when untreated. Studies have shown an increase in the incidence of Neisseria Meningitidis causing Acute Bacterial Meningitis, in Indian children below 2 years.

Talking about the condition, Dr. Surendranath, Pediatrician, HOD Pediatrics, Vijay Marie Hospital, Hyderabad says, “Meningitis can strike suddenly, but with vaccination, we can stop it in its tracks. Ensuring timely immunization is crucial in protecting both individuals and communities. High-risk individuals, such as immunocompromised individuals and college students living in crowded environments, should prioritize vaccination.”

To combat this deadly disease, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) recommends meningococcal vaccine as 2-dose schedule between 9-23 months and a single dose above 2 years who are at increased risk of this disease.

If your child is aged 9 months and above, ensure they receive vaccine against Invasive Meningococcal Disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also launched a roadmap aimed at eliminating bacterial meningitis epidemics by 2030, endeavoring to reduce vaccine-preventable cases by 50% and deaths by 70%. As we observe World Meningitis Day, let us commit to protect our children and communities. Taking proactive steps today can save lives tomorrow, ensuring a healthier future for all.

(The author is Pediatrician, HOD Pediatrics, Vijay Marie Hospital, Hyderabad)