Understanding Dengue Coverage in Health Insurance Plans

Dengue comes with high fever, body aches, and stinging hospital bills. A dengue insurance policy helps you stay prepared for the unexpected. It covers medical costs, so you can focus on getting better instead of worrying about expenses.

Dengue treatments can be costly, especially if they require hospitalisation. However, with dengue insurance, you get financial support for doctor visits, tests, and even hospital charges.

Therefore, you can think of this policy as a repellent or safety net that protects your pocket from sudden medical bills. So, let us dive in and start from the basics.

All You Need to Know About Dengue

The Aedes aegypti mosquito virus spreads the virus, which causes dengue fever. It is a tropical disease that World Health Organization (WHO) has categorised into:

Dengue without symptoms

Dengue with symptoms

Acute Dengue

What are the Symptoms of Dengue?

Other than fever, the primary symptoms of dengue are vomiting, nausea, rash, swollen glands, and pains and aches around the eyes, head, muscles, joints, and bones.

Dengue Treatment and Protection

Dengue does not have any specific treatment; however, doctors recommend bed rest and sufficient fluid intake, which helps patients recover within 2 to 3 weeks. Drugs like acetaminophen also help with the pain.

This disease is typical in tropical and subtropical regions. The only way to avoid the disease is by avoiding mosquito bites. Precautionary measures that one takes is ensuring there are no places for mosquitoes to breed. You can also use mosquito repellents like coils and sprays or use mosquito nets.

What are the Complications of Acute Dengue?

Acute dengue can cause dengue haemorrhagic and shock syndrome, which can prove to be fatal as blood platelet count drops drastically.

During such times, hospitalisation is mandatory for treatment. This can result in a financial burden. So, how can you get through such trying times? Is there any insurance that covers dengue fever? Let us find out!

Is Dengue Covered in Health Insurance?

Let us begin with covering the most asked question, 'Does health insurance cover dengue'? Yes, some health insurance policies do cover dengue fever. However, the coverage might differ on the basis of specific terms and conditions of each health policy. This policy is available in India and various other countries. So, if you are living in a dengue-risk area, it will be a smart decision to avail health insurance for dengue mediclaim for senior citizens.

What is Dengue Fever Insurance Coverage?

Dengue insurance covers almost all types of medical expenses incurred due to the disease, such as hospitalisation, diagnosis, medications, etc. But how will you know which plan suits you best?

How do I Choose a Dengue Insurance Policy?

When you are buying a dengue insurance policy, keep track of the following things:

Trial Period : Ensure that your insurance provider gives you a time period to review the policy to confirm if you want it or not.

: Ensure that your insurance provider gives you a time period to review the policy to confirm if you want it or not. Claim Procedure : Thoroughly enquire and learn about the required documents and procedures for your dengue insurance claim.

: Thoroughly enquire and learn about the required documents and procedures for your dengue insurance claim. Partnerships : Find out if the insurance company has a partnership with specialised clinics and hospitals that treat dengue.

: Find out if the insurance company has a partnership with specialised clinics and hospitals that treat dengue. Amount Insured : Know how much the policy will pay and if it is enough for all the medical expenses for the treatment.

: Know how much the policy will pay and if it is enough for all the medical expenses for the treatment. Coverage : Before finalising a policy, it is important to find out what aspects the policies cover and if it meets your needs.

: Before finalising a policy, it is important to find out what aspects the policies cover and if it meets your needs. Exclusions: Make a note of all the aspects that the policy does not cover or if there are any terms and conditions or waiting periods.

How to Claim Dengue Fever Insurance?

Dengue fever insurance claims must be intimated 48 hours before hospitalisation or at least 24 hours in case of emergency.

To avail the 'Cashless Anywhere' facility it is not mandatory to admit the patient to a network hospital. However, cashless treatment is subject to the terms and conditions stated in the policy document and MOU between the hospital and the insurance company.

Finally, for clarification and further details, it is a smart choice to contact the customer support or help desk of the insurance company.

What is Covered Under Dengue Insurance?

A dengue insurance policy usually covers the following expenses:

Hospitalisation

Before and after hospitalisation

Doctor, pharmacy, and diagnostic

Home Nursing

Out-patient consultation

What is Excluded in Dengue Health Insurance Policy?

Especially in India, health insurance for dengue does not cover treatment expenses for other fever or diseases or medicines that are not required to treat dengue. Cost of treatment outside the country or at unauthorised centres is also not considered. In addition, the initial waiting period is 15-30 days, and medical expenses are not covered during this time.

What are the Benefits of Having Dengue Coverage?

The benefits of purchasing a policy that covers dengue treatment are:

Financial Backup : Having an insurance plan can relieve you of financial burden by covering your medical expenses.

: Having an insurance plan can relieve you of financial burden by covering your medical expenses. Complete Coverage : In addition to expenses like pre-, post, and hospitalisation charges, it will also cover hospital cash benefits, in-patient expenses, patient care, etc.

: In addition to expenses like pre-, post, and hospitalisation charges, it will also cover hospital cash benefits, in-patient expenses, patient care, etc. Outpatient Treatment Coverage : These mediclaim insurance policies usually cover outpatient treatment expenses such as doctor consultations and diagnostic tests.

: These mediclaim insurance policies usually cover outpatient treatment expenses such as doctor consultations and diagnostic tests. Round-the-Clock Customer Support: These policies also offer 24/7 customer support to policyholders to solve any queries regarding the disease or claims.

Is Dengue Covered in Star Health Insurance?

Yes. Other than dengue, their insurance covers plans for various diseases and ailments.

Star Health insurance dengue coverage includes all major medical expenses that you may incur after a 30-day waiting period, keeping you financially protected.

Final Thoughts

Dengue can strike unexpectedly, and medical bills can pile up really fast. That is why it is wise to check if your health plan includes dengue insurance. Some policies offer full coverage, while others may have exclusions or limits.

So, find out if your current plan has dengue coverage so that your only focus is your health. Prevention might be better than cure, but advanced protection is the smartest choice.