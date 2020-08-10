Vitamins, minerals rich diet to fight virus

New Delhi: During a session held at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the health experts stressed the need for inclusion of vitamins and minerals in daily diet to build immunity for the battle against the COVID-19.

The present pandemic has brought the focus back on the role of vitamins as part of nutrition going beyond popular proteins and carbohydrates, they said on Saturday. The experts weighed in that traditional Indian foods and natural herbs are a potent combination to avert threat from the deadly virus.

"There are several foods which are rich in natural minerals and nutrients, but we destroy their nutritional value in the course of our cooking and consumption practices. Wheat, which in its original form is Dalia, it has important minerals like phosphorus. Still, in our strange wisdom we powder it into a refined maida which is nothing but starch and increases weight and risk of diabetes," said Dr Shikha Sharma, founder and managing director of Dr Shikha's NutriHealth.

Dr Sharma named traditional food items and Ayurvedic herbs that can increase immunity level in the body. "Barley, Channa, Sattu, seeds - pumpkin, sunflower, chia and flax among others that can be included in diets for a nutrition boost across all age groups. Ashwagandha and Giloy are potent herbs that can be given to both seniors and children. They purify the blood, build the body's immunity, reduce stress and keep intact, healthy pH level in the body," she added.

The session was held while concluding the second edition of the 'Illness to Wellness' series themed 'Building immunity through nutritious food during COVID-19' by ASSOCHAM.

The experts also dismissed the need for a protein or carbohydrate-rich diet, instead advocated for a wholesome, balanced diet especially in times of Corona.

"The beauty of Indian traditions during COVID times is that we need the support of this amazing knowledge of Indian Ayurveda and traditions to beat it," Dr Sharma said.

The coronavirus has individually turned fatal for individuals with existing comorbidities, for such cases, Dr Sharma emphasised that the first course of action needs to address the health issues through long-term preventive measures such as exercising, avoiding sugar and a maintaining a balanced diet.