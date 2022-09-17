Why are seeds are considered as Superfoods today?

Seeds has become superfoods because they offer numerous health benefits, hence they are consumed more nowadays when compared to previous. Starting from weight loss to lowering cholesterol levels, benefits of consuming seeds are numerous. Dieticians as well as nutritionists, recommend eating seeds, so that one can have good health.

Seeds size are compact in size, but they tend to hold immense nutritional values. One could include them in their meals or they can eat them as snacks. From pumpkins seeds to chia seeds and from flax seeds to sunflower seeds, the list is endless. However, take a look at few of the seeds, which are beneficial for your health.

Chia Seeds: These seeds are known to hold numerous health benefits and they have become increasingly popular in the recent years. One could include them in their diet in numerous ways and they are always fun to eat. These seeds have got polyphenols and along with that they also have omega-3 fats which prevents the risk of hear disease.

Pumpkin seeds: These seeds are a great and healthy option for healthy functioning of the heart. They have phosphorus and also monounsaturated and omega-6 fatty acids all of which tend to help in the healthy functioning of the heart. Pumpkins seeds also have phytosterols in them, which help in reducing the cholesterol.

Hemp Seeds: These are great source of plant protein and they are considered as great option of proteins of vegetarians and vegans. They have numerous amino acids present in them, which is needed for the body. Moreover, the oil of this seed is also known to be beneficial for the heart.

Flax seeds: These seeds are known to be extremely beneficial for lowering the blood pressure. The presence of potassium in the seeds help to dilate the blood vessels, lowering the blood pressure. The presence of proteins as well as fibres also play a significant role in the digestion.

Disclaimer: These are general tips and should not be considered as a medical advice. it is always better to take medical advice before making any changes in your diet or before beginning any fitness programme.