World Hepatitis Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

WORLD HEPATITIS DAY 2023: World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 with the aim of intensifying national and international efforts to raise awareness and educate people about the effects of viral hepatitis. Viral hepatitis is a disease that causes inflammation in the liver.



The severity of the disease can lead to liver cancer and liver related diseases. Hepatitis Day is celebrated on the birthday of Baruch Samuel Blumberg. Dr Blumberg was a medical doctor and geneticist who discovered the hepatitis B virus in 1967 and developed the first hepatitis B vaccine.

World Hepatitis Day 2023: History

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated World Hepatitis Day as one of the eight health days observed in the year. The annual event targets the devastating effect of hepatitis infection with nearly 33 crores of people worldwide affected with chronic hepatitis B or C.

Coordinated by various Patient Groups from Europe and the Middle East and Baby Muriel, the inaugural International Hepatitis C Awareness Day was held on October 1, 2004. Subsequently, different patient groups celebrated Hepatitis Day on different dates. Because of this, the World Hepatitis Alliance in collaboration with patient groups declared May 19 as the first World Hepatitis Day worldwide.

A resolution was adopted in May 2010, during the 63rd World Health Assembly. The resolution resolved that July 28 be designated as World Hepatitis Day. World Hepatitis Day is now recognised in more than 100 countries each year.

World Hepatitis Day 2023: Significance

The goal of observing World Hepatitis Day is to raise awareness about viral hepatitis that can lead to liver disease and liver cancer. Hepatitis B and C are the most common cause of death, killing 13 lakh people every year. This day is celebrated to achieve a future free of Hepatitis.