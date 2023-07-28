World Hepatitis Day: Role of point-of-care diagnostics in eliminating Hepatitis from India

Hepatitis is a liver inflammation condition primarily caused by viral pathogens. In India, the prevalent types of hepatitis include Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Among these, Hepatitis B and C pose significant concerns due to their chronic nature, which can result in liver cirrhosis, liver cancer, and potentially fatal outcomes if left untreated. Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder & Board Chair, HealthCube says, “In India, approximately 40 million people are chronically infected with hepatitis B, while around 12 million people are affected by hepatitis C. The substantial prevalence of these conditions, coupled with their adverse impact on public health, necessitates the implementation of effective strategies to combat their spread. A significant challenge in addressing hepatitis is the high number of silent carriers and individuals unaware of their infection.” Dr Ramanan says, “A major contributing factor to this is the elevated cost of diagnostics. However, treatment costs for certain variants of hepatitis have considerably decreased, mainly due to the availability of affordable medications from local pharmaceutical companies. Therefore, there exists an urgent need for accessible and high-quality point-of-care (POC) diagnostics to effectively combat the hepatitis epidemic.” Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan talks about the role of healthcare service providers and the diagnostics industry.

Importance of point-of-care diagnostics: learning from best practices

POC diagnostics have revolutionized hepatitis testing by providing quick and accurate results rising above the location barriers and the need for complex laboratory infrastructure. Early detection plays a crucial role in hepatitis treatment and POC diagnostics have made it accessible to the remotest corners of the country. These tests are designed to be user-friendly, enabling healthcare providers to diagnose and initiate treatment promptly. These tests have significantly reduced the turnaround time for test results, allowing healthcare professionals to make informed decisions in real time, leading to better patient outcomes.

Several countries, such as Australia and England, have implemented successful models to combat hepatitis by implementing POC diagnostic services. They have focused on leveraging technological advancements and establishing strong collaborations between healthcare providers and the diagnostic industry. The Australian government has implemented POC testing programs for hepatitis B and C in community-based settings. This involves partnerships between healthcare providers, community organizations, and the diagnostic industry. These initiatives have led to improved testing rates, early detection, and linkage to care. Similarly, the National Health Service (NHS) in England has prioritized the integration of POC diagnostics for hepatitis testing within its healthcare system. It lets healthcare providers remotely monitor patients' progress by leveraging telemedicine solutions and providing timely guidance.

India can adopt similar models to its unique healthcare landscape. Implementing similar strategies, such as community-driven campaigns, mobile testing units, and advanced telemedicine solutions, can significantly enhance the reach and effectiveness of POC diagnostics in India. However, the country has also made commendable progress in combating hepatitis through successful campaigns and vaccination drives. The National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, launched by the Government of India, aims to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health problem by 2030. Under this program, efforts have been made to raise awareness, improve access to vaccinations, and provide affordable diagnosis and treatment options. Additionally, targeted screening camps have been organized in high-risk areas to identify and treat individuals infected with hepatitis.

Apart from this, Recombinant DNA Technology (RDT), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), Genome Sequencing, and other diagnostic tools are used for Hepatitis infections. These tools are readily accessible at healthcare facilities in semi-urban and rural areas. Furthermore, the Ministry of Family and Home Welfare (MoFHW) has designated ICMR and other research institutes to monitor the developments of national Hepatitis prevention and to advance knowledge on the outbreak.

Role of healthcare service providers and the diagnostics industry

It is of utmost importance for healthcare service providers and the diagnostics industry to allocate resources towards research and development in order to advance point-of-care (POC) diagnostic technologies for hepatitis. Effective collaboration among all stakeholders is also vital to ensure the widespread availability and affordability of diagnostic tests for hepatitis. Through collective efforts, mechanisms can be established to manufacture and distribute these tests on a large scale, thereby enhancing accessibility for a broader population. Furthermore, the diagnostics industry has a role to play in offering comprehensive training and capacity-building programs for healthcare professionals and frontline workers. These programs should encompass areas such as test administration, result interpretation, and appropriate treatment protocols. By working together, the industry and healthcare providers can develop educational materials, conduct awareness campaigns, and organize community workshops to ensure that caregivers and patients are equipped with accurate information, enabling them to make well-informed decisions about their health.

In conclusion

The burden of hepatitis in India demands comprehensive strategies and innovative solutions. POC diagnostics have emerged as a critical tool in eliminating hepatitis by providing quick and accurate diagnosing at any location. POC diagnostics have significantly empowered rural and semi-urban healthcare workers. With concerted efforts, it is possible to eliminate hepatitis and safeguard the health and well-being of millions of people in India.