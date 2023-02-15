Healthy Eyes: Follow these 5 Tips

Eyes are windows to the world, we must take good care of it, unknowingly we end up making few mistakes, which can be harmful to the eyers. While all organs are very important and must be taken good care of it. Ayurveda considers the eyes to be significant of all sense organs.



Below are the 5 mistakes to avoid to have healthy eyes

1. Using warm water to wash the eyes

During winter, most of us begin to wash our face, including the eyes using the hot water. However, it is not considered good for the eyes. Eyes should always be washed using the room temperature water or cold water.

2. Not blinking often

You should have noticed that many people do not blink quite often, in fact, blinking is a natural physiological process, which lubricates the eyes and must be doe more often. When glued to the screens, we often forget to blink, make a conscious effort to blink often/

3. Overusing artificial eye drops

Many people tend to use the eye drops on daily basis thinking, that it would make their eyes healthy. However, it does more harm than good. Long term use can leave your eyes even drier. When it comes to Ayurveda, the long term use of drops are always oil-based.

4. Using warm eye-make while sleeping

Few of us are habituated of using the warm mask to fall asleep, but they are not good for the eyes. Also, one must avoid using the hot packs for eye infections or stye etc. We should allow our eyes to breath freely, one should allow a cold pack for the infections, stye.

5. Rubbing eyes

For any reason, rubbing eyes is blasphemous. The eyes have a very thin layer of conjunctiva that protect them. Instead of rubbing, one should reach out for cold water and wash your eyes.