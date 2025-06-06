Hina Khan Radiates Bridal Glow in Purple Saree at Style Icons Awards 2025

Actor Hina Khan, who recently married her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal, graced the Style Icons Awards 2025 with elegance and charm. The event marked one of her first public appearances post-wedding, and all eyes were on her glowing bridal aura and exquisite traditional look.

A Stunning Traditional Look in Purple

Ditching the usual red-carpet gowns, Hina opted for a regal purple silk saree adorned with gold thread work and shimmering borders. The traditional drape featured intricate gold patti accents and embroidery that perfectly complemented her post-wedding glow.

She matched the saree with a coordinated silk blouse. The blouse showcased gold gota floral detailing, a deep V neckline, half sleeves, and a cropped hem — tailored to perfection to enhance the ethnic vibe.

Bridal Accessories and Glam Touch

Hina completed her ensemble with stunning gold and Kundan jewellery. She wore traditional jhumkas, chunky rings, and ornate kadhas, which stood out against her beautifully mehndi-adorned hands.

Her hairstyle featured a crown braid blended into a messy ponytail, with soft tendrils sculpting her face. Her makeup included winged eyeliner, thick lashes, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, a mauve lip tint, a tiny bindi, and a radiant, dewy finish — capturing that unmistakable bridal glow.

Fans Shower Love on Social Media

Social media was quick to react to Hina’s red-carpet look. Admirers praised her ethereal appearance, with one fan writing, “That’s not highlighter, that’s pure bridal glow – Hina Khan style!” Others echoed sentiments of admiration, calling her “beautiful as a bride” and simply “glowing.”

A Love Story That Withstood Time and Trials

Hina Khan tied the knot with Rocky Jaiswal in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 4, 2025. The couple first crossed paths on the sets of the television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and have been together for over ten years. Their enduring relationship saw them supporting each other through major life events, including Hina’s brave battle with breast cancer.

On her wedding day, Hina looked divine in an opal green and gold saree, styled with vintage-inspired heritage jewellery by Manish Malhotra.

Hina Khan’s appearance at the Style Icons Awards not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also symbolized strength, love, and resilience — a true icon on and off the red carpet.