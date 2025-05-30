  • Menu
HK Permanent Makeup Clinic & Hospital: Setting Standards in Quality and Trust

HK Permanent Makeup Clinic & Hospital, renowned for advanced skin treatments and patient care, continues to uphold its trusted reputation in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Addressing recent social media allegations, directors Karthik Pootha and Harshita Ajmira Naik, alongside advocate N. Nagur Babu, categorically denied false claims at a Hyderabad press conference.

The clinic, equipped with cutting-edge technology and a skilled medical team, emphasizes transparency, patient safety, and ethical practices. Rejecting baseless criticism, HK PMC invites the public to experience its services firsthand and make informed decisions, reinforcing its commitment to quality and trust in permanent makeup solutions.

