Live
- BJD leader Raja Chakra held in mining scam
- 26-day Thakurani Yatra in Berhampur from April 3
- Prayoga Brings Hands-On Science Learning to 45 Schools in Karnataka in partnership with Merck
- Resolve pending penalty cases swiftly: DRO
- Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025
- Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
- Collector inspects Panyam community health centre
- Priyanka Tare: A Beacon of Beauty, Strength, and Passion
- Pixelin Sciences Unveils Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions
- Ramadan Ready? Elevate Your Festive Look with These Must-Have Picks!
Holi 2025: Natural Ways to Remove Stubborn Colour from Your Hair
Effortlessly remove Holi colours from your hair using natural remedies like coconut oil, lemon masks, egg yolk, vinegar, and aloe vera
Holi, the festival of colours, brings joy and celebration, but dealing with stubborn colours in your hair can be a challenge. Chemical-based Holi colours can make your hair dry and dull by sticking to the scalp and strands. However, natural home remedies can help remove these colours while nourishing your hair. Below are some effective, simple, and chemical-free ways to restore your hair’s health after Holi.
1. Apply Castor Oil Before Playing Holi
Applying castor oil before stepping out for Holi helps create a protective barrier on your hair and scalp. This prevents colours from deeply penetrating your strands, making them easier to wash off later.
2. Lemon Hair Mask for Quick Cleansing
Lemon juice is known for its cleansing properties. Simply extract the juice from two lemons and apply it directly to your scalp. Massage it gently for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner. This helps break down the colour particles effectively.
3. Egg Yolk and Curd Mask for Deep Nourishment
For a nourishing yet effective solution, mix two egg yolks with curd (adjust quantities based on hair length). Apply the mixture from roots to tips, leave it on for 40 minutes, and then rinse with normal water. This helps remove colours while keeping your hair soft and hydrated.
4. Vinegar and Milk Hair Mask for Stubborn Colours
A mixture of vinegar and milk can work wonders in breaking down chemical-based Holi colours. Apply the paste evenly on your hair, let it dry for 30 minutes, and then rinse with water and conditioner. This method not only cleanses but also leaves your hair smoother.
5. Aloe Vera Gel Mask for Scalp Soothing
Aloe vera has natural soothing and healing properties. Extract fresh aloe vera gel, blend it into a smooth paste, and apply it to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 40 minutes before rinsing with normal water. This helps calm any irritation caused by colours and promotes healthy hair.
Using these natural remedies will help remove Holi colours without causing damage, ensuring your hair stays healthy and vibrant post-celebration!