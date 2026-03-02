Holi 2025: What To Do If Colours Get Into Your Eyes

Holi is all about vibrant hues, laughter, and celebration. But amid the festive excitement, a splash of colour in the eyes can quickly turn joyful moments into painful ones. Many synthetic powders and liquid dyes used during Holi may contain chemicals that irritate delicate eye tissues, causing redness, burning, swelling, or even temporary blurred vision. Acting promptly and correctly can make all the difference in protecting your eyesight.

Here’s what you should do immediately if Holi colours accidentally enter your eyes.

Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes

The natural reaction when something irritates your eyes is to rub them. However, this can worsen the situation. Rubbing may push colour particles deeper into the eye surface, increasing irritation and even causing minor scratches on the cornea.

Instead, keep your hands away from your face. Close your eyes gently and blink several times. Blinking stimulates tear production, which can help flush out small particles naturally. Staying calm in those first few seconds is key to preventing further damage.

Rinse Thoroughly With Clean Water

Flushing your eyes with clean, lukewarm water is one of the most effective first-aid steps. Allow a gentle stream of water to flow over your open eyes for at least 10 to 15 minutes. This helps wash away colour residue and reduce the concentration of irritants.

If available, sterile saline solution can be even more soothing and effective. While rinsing, tilt your head slightly to one side so contaminated water drains away from the unaffected eye. Make sure the water pressure is mild — strong splashes can irritate the eye further.

Importantly, avoid using soap, shampoo, or any chemical-based cleanser near the eyes. These products can aggravate irritation and worsen discomfort.

Use Lubricating Eye Drops

After rinsing, your eyes may still feel dry or irritated. Preservative-free artificial tears or lubricating eye drops can help soothe the surface and restore moisture. These drops also assist in flushing out any remaining microscopic particles that water alone may not remove.

If eye drops are not immediately available, blinking frequently can continue to stimulate natural tear production. However, if discomfort persists beyond mild irritation, it is best not to rely solely on home care.

Skip Home Remedies

In many households, quick fixes like rose water, milk, or herbal extracts are often suggested for eye discomfort. However, applying non-sterile substances to the eyes can introduce bacteria and raise the risk of infection.

The eyes are extremely sensitive, and even minor contamination can lead to complications. If you experience persistent redness, pain, swelling, excessive tearing, light sensitivity, or blurred vision after rinsing, seek professional medical attention without delay. An eye specialist can assess the situation and prescribe appropriate treatment to prevent long-term issues.

Protect Your Eyes From Further Exposure

Once you’ve rinsed and soothed your eyes, take steps to avoid repeated irritation. Move away from areas where colours are still being thrown. Rest your eyes in a clean, calm environment.

If you need to step outside again, wear protective sunglasses or goggles to shield your eyes from airborne powders. Those who use contact lenses should remove them immediately after exposure and avoid wearing them until the eyes feel completely normal.

For future celebrations, choosing natural or organic colours can significantly reduce the risk of irritation. Applying a light layer of oil around the eyelids and wearing protective eyewear can also help prevent colour from sticking and entering the eyes.

Holi is a festival of joy, but safety should never take a back seat. A few mindful precautions and quick action can ensure that a momentary mishap doesn’t leave lasting consequences. If symptoms do not improve despite immediate care, consulting an eye specialist is the safest step to protect your vision.