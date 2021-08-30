Holistic medicine has grown in popularity over recent years but many people will not have considered it in terms of treating their pets.

Holistic Pet day was set up to try and bring more publicity to the idea that holistic treatments, where a pet's lifestyle, diet and environment are fully considered, are more beneficial.

Using holistic treatments is said to improve nutrition, increase your pet's energy and even cure some chronic conditions.

Holistic Pet Day was started by Coleen Paige from the Animal Miracle Foundation to encourage owners to look at all issues that could impact on the welfare of their pet.

There are no set celebrations to commemorate the day although it is used as an annual opportunity to promote holistic treatments with press articles and support from many animal organisations.