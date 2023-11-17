Honouring Men's Contributions: Wonderla Holidays Marks Men's Day with Special Offer

Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain is all set to make Men's Day truly special for all the gentlemen out there. In a unique and exciting offer, Wonderla invites all men to revel in a day of thrilling adventures, delicious food, and unforgettable memories. On the 19th of November, 2023, Wonderla Holidays presents a 'Buy 1 Ticket, Get 1 Free' deal, exclusively for men, across all three of its renowned parks in Bengaluru, Kochi, and Hyderabad. To avail this offer, guests have to book their tickets online.

This exclusive offer is a tribute to the contributions and achievements of men in our lives. It's the perfect occasion to honour your male friends, family members, and colleagues by planning a remarkable trip to Wonderla. Gather your friends and embark on a journey filled with laughter, excitement, and cherished moments.

Additionally, Wonderla extends special contests on Men’s Day where men can participate in the contest and get free tickets to Bangalore, Kochi or Hyderabad parks.

As a part of the contest, Wonderla is organising fun activities in each park before the entry point and the first 100 participants who put out an impressive show will win free tickets. The free tickets will be allotted based on their performance within the time period.

Arun K. Chittilappilly, Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays, shared his thoughts on Men's Day, emphasizing the significance of appreciating the men who contribute significantly to everyone's lives. “At Wonderla, our aim is to make this day truly special for all the men out there by offering deals that promise an unforgettable experience”.

Wonderla encourages visitors to enhance their experience by pre-booking entry tickets through the convenient online portal at https://bookings.wonderla.com/.







