Housekeepers Week is about showing appreciation of housekeepers for their hard work. Since 1981, theIEHA, or the Integrated Environment and Health Assessment, officially sponsors the holiday and since then, it has spread globally as a week-long celebration for those who work in housekeeping. Any building operation such as hotels, restaurants, casinos, and other official buildings all function under the long hours and efforts of housekeeping. If housekeepers did not exist, diseases would spread and productivity would decline. However, in everyday life, housekeeping is a job that isn’t appreciated as much as it should because of the grittiness of the job, the lack of pay, and the lack of glamour attached to it.

Housekeeping as a profession can be appreciated because of the hard work each person in that profession does is important. Housekeeping week is a holiday that’s celebrated in thousands of facilities all over the world by companies and businesses that appreciate their workers and abide by national worker regulations. Companies generally celebrate it by giving their workers gifts, host an end of the week party, and overall just say thank you for the work they do each day.