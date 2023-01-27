How Do You Control Psoriasis In During Winter?

Do you experience painful skin rashes with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the elbows, knees, and scalp, that seem to worsen during the winter months? If so, you may be suffering from Psoriasis, an autoimmune inflammatory skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Cold weather, reduced sunlight, and low humidity are known triggers for psoriasis flares. To manage your psoriasis during the winter, it is essential to keep your skin moisturized, stay hydrated, avoid long hot showers, wear proper clothing, and reduce stress.

One of the most important things you can do is to keep your skin moisturized. The dry winter air can strip the natural moisture from your skin, leading to dryness and flares. Applying a moisturizer every time you wash your hands or after a shower is recommended. Thick creams and ointments are more beneficial in the winter, as they seal in moisture better. A humidifier at home can also help to add moisture to the air and prevent dry skin.

Staying hydrated is also key to managing psoriasis in the winter. The skin barrier function can be impaired when the humidity is low, causing dryness and resulting in psoriasis flares. Avoiding long hot showers is also important, as they can dry out your skin. Instead, opt for baths with warm water and limit bath time to 15 minutes and showers to 5 minutes. Use a moisture-rich soap or cleanser and apply a fragrance-free moisturizer within 5 minutes of showering or bathing.

Wearing proper clothing is also crucial to managing psoriasis in the winter. Stay warm by wearing a winter jacket, cap, gloves, and appropriate footwear when outside. Choose soft fabrics such as 100% cotton, as they will place less mechanical stress on the skin than rough materials, potentially aggravating psoriasis flares.

Finally, reducing stress can also help to manage psoriasis. Stress is a known trigger for psoriasis, so avoiding or reducing stressful activities is best. Practicing relaxation techniques, such as yoga or meditation, can also help to combat stress and manage your psoriasis."