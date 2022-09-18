How Does Fatphobia affects people?

Experiencing discrimination as well as mistreatment is often associated with greater anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and a deterioration of self-image. Most people think that, when they comment on other people's bodies or food, it would motivate them to change, but in reality, the result is exactly the opposite, it tends to destroy their self-esteem.



Studies have revealed that the both, embarrassment as well as pain people feel about their body weight often reduces motivation to exercise, increases the frequency of binge eating and it increases the calorie intake.

When it comes to physical effects of this discrimination are particularly dangerous. People internalize the idea, that they are less valuable or important, because they are overweight. Self-devaluation due to weight is a major public health concern, even more so than being overweight.

Discrimination based on body weight

Overweight women usually tend to receive less economic remuneration, receives lower quality medical care. We find, the stress of being overweight or obese can result in more illness than being overweight. The stigma attached to it, can lead to anxiety and depression. As per statistics. More than 70% of women have dealt with the stress of weight stigma by eating more.

What must be taken into account to have balanced diet?

The nutrition is the intake of food in keeping with the nutrition requirements of the body. Each day, body must be supplied with needed amount of calories which the body requires. It must be varied, it is ideal that it includes green vegetables, fruits of variety of color, fats preferably of non-modified vegetable origin. And also, one must ensure to keep onself hydrated naturally. It is also important to check, while consuming flavored drinks, whether it has got artificial colors or flavors.

What is a balanced diet?

A balanced is the right amount of calories, proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and water and not eating more foods or ingredients that have been seen to be detrimental to health when consumed in significant amount, it must not be invasive, it should sustainable over period of time and it should be adaptable.

We must try to empower as well as teach people to improve their food habits continuously, respecting the traditions, lifestyles, economic capabilities as well as personal desires of each individual. In other words, good nutrition must not only be chemically fit for a human being, but it should be emotionally, economically and comprehensively flexible and sustainable over period of time.

Good nutrition is one, which can be maintained for life, without generating any social rejection or emotional stress.